Redlands residents are encouraged to partake in home composting for International Compost Awareness Week amidst Council's ongoing push toward a zero-waste community. International Compost Awareness Week, an initiative run by the Centre for Organic Research and Education, will be running through to Saturday, May 7 and seeks to raise awareness of compost's environmental value and importance. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams has called on the community to collectively work towards a more sustainable future by reducing the amount of organic waste that goes to landfill. "While many residents are already on board, we know that together we can do so much better to prevent waste going to landfill as almost half of what Redlands Coast residents have been putting in their red bin is organic material that can be reused in our gardens," she says. "In 2020-21, this amounted to about 13,000 tonnes of green waste and 7800 tonnes of food waste which ended up in landfill when it could have been recycled." Mayor Williams says home composting and Council's green waste bin service are easy ways residents can contribute to reducing environmental waste. "By being waste aware, by composting, correctly using Council's green waste bin service and ensuring you do not contaminate your yellow-lid recycling bin with green waste are simple ways residents can do their bit to realise a zero-waste future," says Cr Williams. "Already, about 200kg of domestic green waste is being recovered for every person each year through Council's kerbside green waste collection service or from our recycling and waste centres," she says. "That is a massive amount of resources that are saved and turned into healthy compost, but we would like to recover much more." PhD candidate at the University of Queensland Mike Walsh says home composting benefits the environment and is also a great way for homeowners to maintain a healthy garden. "Home composting is not only economically beneficial for the local community through reducing landfill costs, but can help enrich the homeowners' soils," Mr Walsh says. "Happier soils mean healthier herbs, fruits, vegetables, and gardens," he says. Mr Walsh said encouraging individuals to engage in home composting collectively can help to reduce greenhouse gases and limit environmental pollution of rivers and oceans. "The environmental benefits are extensive. For example, recycling our food and organic wastes into composts can capture carbon and other nutrients back into soils," he says. "Some of biggest causes of food waste in households are inappropriate storage, expiring foods, overly large portion sizes and discarding leftovers. Composting is a great strategy to sustainably dispose of the inevitable food scrapes." The Council is also encouraging residents who wish to recycle their food waste to use the ShareWaste app to connect with neighbours already composting or worm farming.

Redland City Council encourages residents to home compost in an effort to reduce environmental waste Jeremy Cook