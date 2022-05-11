news, local-news, substation 33, rotary club, redlands, kingston

Substation33 in the Logan suburb of Kingston has spent the last five years turning electronic trash into treasure, and Redlands is tipped to get its own version. Chair of the Rotary Club of Cleveland's Sustainable Futures Committee Gavin Becker is eager to emulate Substation33 founder Tony Sharp's example and said he hoped other communities would also draw inspiration from the enterprise. "We reckon every Local Government Area should have one," Mr Becker said. "They're a very inventive group at Substation33." Mr Sharp said he was pleased to see his work was inspiring other community groups and looked forward to seeing how the Redlands facility develops. "I'm very happy. I hope this is the first of many," Mr Sharp said. "It will definitely be a challenge to get things started, but they're up to it." The club is already collecting used lead-acid batteries to raise funds for other community groups in need but is currently looking for a site for their proposed e-waste enterprise. Mr Becker formerly worked in mining and said recycling electronic waste would reduce the environmental impacts of his former industry by cutting the need for virgin materials. "It will keep waste out of landfill and put it back into the community," he said. "If more people adopted this model, maybe we would need fewer mines." Alongside these broader, large scale benefits, the Rotarian said both his branch of the organisation and the wider Redlands community would gain from creating an e-waste recycling facility. "Rotary is always looking for new ways to raise funds," Mr Becker said. "Not only can we put them back into the community, but they would help us further grow the venture. "It would also give the club better recognition in the community and attract younger members or other people who might not have otherwise considered joining Rotary." Members of the Rotary Club of Cleveland will also be at the Birkdale Community Precinct consultation days on May 27 and May 28 if residents would like to find out more about the club and its projects.

The Rotary Club of Cleveland hopes to create its own version of Logan Shire's e-waste social enterprise Substation 33 Joe Colbrook