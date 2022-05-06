news, local-news, redland organic growers, meeting, compost

The Redlands Organic Growers Inc. (ROGI) will focus on compost at their next meeting at the Bayside Community Church at Alexandra Hills ahead of International Compost Awareness Week. Horticulturist and professional gardener, John Daly will talk about the process of composting. "Witnessing a pile of garden trimmings, food scraps, hen and cow manure, grass clippings, old hay and straw and so on being transformed by bacteria and microscopic creatures into a rich brown sweet-smelling compost does appear to be magical," Mr Daly said. With more than 40 years of experience managing projects at Brisbane City Botanic Gardens, parks, shopping centres, private and public open spaces, Mr Daly knows the best compositing tips and tricks. "Of course, making compost seems simple, and it is, but it can go wrong - and smell nasty, I'll talk about what to do to make black gold." Mr Daly will speak to ROGI members Thursday, May 12 from 7pm at Bayside Community Church, at McDonald and MacArthur street.

