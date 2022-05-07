news, local-news, redland netball association, skills, play, state age, competition, carnival, game, match

Redlands Netball Association (RNA) teams have smashed their goals at the annual State Age Carnival, improving on past results and learning new skills. Four teams from the Redlands competed at the competition on the Gold Coast over the Labour Day long weekend. In division one, the 15 A team placed 10th overall in the state, 16 A team placed 14th, and in division two, both the 15 and 16 B teams placed eighth in their competitions. Coach Alison Gage said of the 12 games her 15 A team played over the three days, they only lost three. "We set out our goals earlier in the season and finishing in the top 10 was one of them so we were all extremely happy with our results. "I feel that one of the big things the girls learnt was even if you are losing a game, if you keep playing, never give up and trust each other on the court you can come out with the win." Coach Neville Morris said his 16A team gave it their all at the competition. "One of our biggest highlights was the friendship, bonding and team spirit the girls had over the course of the three days, with a little bit of netball thrown in as well," he said. "The girls had their best game against pine rivers winning 17-10 in the ranking rounds where they played exceptionally well together. "The whole team played really well and I am proud and very lucky to have such a well behaved group of girls who have a never give up attitude on the court." Coach Toni Schmalkuche said it was rewarding to see the 16 B team bring skills learned in training to games. "Little strategic plays became the turning point in a game," she said. "The girls were challenged and beaten by Downy Park but the skill and intensity of this game really highlighted the incredible talent of my team. "They had a goal of achieving eighth place or better and they did this only because they know it takes a team to get a goal. "I know that each player has added to their toolbox of skills that they can take away, use and share in their club netball. "It would be my absolute honour to coach these girls in the future." Coach Carrie-Anne Clemesha said her 15 B team never gave up even when match wins were hard fought. "All the girls were standout players in different games, however Kirra Phelan, our goal attack, was exceptional with her shooting and rebounds, along with Jorja Dutton our wing defence being fantastic with her defence." "Our best game was against Metro, who ended up winning the competition in division one." "They showed determination in wanting a spot in the division one pool, which they achieved. "The girls learnt that fitness is very important, along with communication, respect and positive feedback with other team members." "Their defence down the whole court was impressive, with some great intercepts and tips and our Shooters also delivered some amazing shots." Ms Clemesha said the girls had put in the work throughout the season and was proud to see her team show up for each other. "We played four lead up carnivals, receiving two runners up medals and one winners medal," she said. "Our Captain, Bree Caruana was an amazing team leader, she gave constant positive feedback on and off the court, along with giving support to the girls, even when they were feeling down. "Vice Captain Charlotte Clegg also showed great leadership." Many RNA players will now take part in the upcoming Greater Brisbane Netball League season as well as club fixtures.

