Your Say: Redland readers' letters. Blocking the view

news, local-news,

In reply to Karen Griffith, I note you compare Redlands to Redcliffe. I am also a long term resident (55Years) in Redlands and I am always comparing our ad hoc development to that of Redcliffe. My Daughter lives in Clontarf and the tragedy is that when our friends and rellies visit we take them over there for dining out meals due to the fact there are only three Restaurants in Redlands where you can sit and enjoy a meal while looking out over the magnificent Moreton Bay. Redcliffe has not ruined views of the Bay by building Flats and high rises that completely block out views of the Bay. I have seen the Model of Toondah and all shops and cafes etc. are blocked from the Bay by high rise units. When I challenged the Representative on this she explained that it was a selling point that the new residents were paying for that view. The other major problem is that the increase in population in an already overdeveloped area is not planned for. Our emblem for Redland city is the Koala. This animal is now on the endangered list. Why? Because its habitat has been destroyed. The tragedy is that all Redland councils past and present have never planned for the future. The other tragedy is that it is too late. The damage has been done. Toondah Harbour will only add to this grotesque situation. Derek Cotton, Alexandra Hills Re: letter entitled: We are not the Gold Coast, from Alanna Salt, Birkdale (RCB 04-27-2022). I wholeheartedly agree with what she has to say and I quote: "A white-water park is a waste of money. Leave it alone or have it as a nature trail or koala breeding centre. Upgrade/expand Cleveland Aquatic Centre instead! It's the only decent pool in Redlands to swim laps, but each time I go to use it, swim squads take up most of the lanes, therefore, don't bother going anymore. Build a tidal pool so we can swim safely in the ocean, for free! There's so much ocean around us - yet there is limited access to have a swim!" So yes, save ratepayer money by building on what we already have in a place that isn't built up to the extent Capalaba and surrounds are today. Birkdale land is the only intact natural bushland in our neck of the woods, imperative it not be trashed for projects that can be added to existing infrastructure elsewhere. Driving to shops 3 p.m. yesterday, Finucane Rd was like being in peak hour traffic. I'm hearing complaints by neighbours, friends, at shopping centres, shocked that a massive project like a rafting facility has been for years, planned for the Birkdale land. Why then, were we, the people, permitted to view the site over two days, invited to write our wishes for the land on boards provided....when State/local government politicians had long since decided what projects would be built on Birkdale land? Why make us look like fools? Amy Glade, Capalaba No matter how much the Liberal/National Party protest that they won't put oldies on a cashless welfare card, I personally cannot trust them as they lie. All the time. And, once re-elected, they could well change their minds. Lindy Warrell I wish to thank the Redland City Council for the removal of a troublesome and overgrown Tipuana Tipu tree recently. This tree was growing on the footpath in Oceanic Street, Wellington Point, and for many years had been dropping bark, thousands of yellow flowers, slippery pods and twigs onto the footpath, our driveways and also into our gutterings, causing a hazard to passers by, our home, and any vehicles parked near the tree. Clearing up this mess had become a daily ritual, which, thank goodness, will now cease. It is a great relief to see the tree removed. The three Council workers who removed it have done an excellent job, leaving no mess behind, which is greatly appreciated. Sandra Davis, Wellington Point. I have been disgusted by Redland City Council's total disregard for the people of Cleveland. When I first arrived in the Redlands in 1999, Cleveland was a thriving village with a good range of retail and professional businesses. In 2012 I drew attention to how Cleveland CBD was dying quickly because of Council's failure to ensure adequate public parking was available to support local businesses. Over recent years Redland City Council has announced several plans to build new public parking facilities but none has been completed. As the number of Council's employees has steadily increased no additional parking spaces have been provided to accommodate them. Council employees now account for more than half of the on-street parking spaces in Cleveland. Many of the small businesses I regularly deal with are now considering closing their businesses because their customers simply cannot find any parking. Is there some secret plan by the council to empty all the business premises in Cleveland so that developers can buy all the land and tear the heart out of Cleveland? A better solution might be to relocate the council's facilities to its underutilized depot in Wellington Street complete with a multilevel parking facility. At least then more on-street parking would be available for customers of businesses in Cleveland CBD. Bob Pollock, Cleveland craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/2c2312f8-a4fd-4385-9feb-cf252eaf03cc.png/r0_469_1080_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Blocking the view and parking in Cleveland