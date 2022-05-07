news, local-news, bay island water sports, equipment, includive, disability, abled, access, hobie fiesta, ashley scott

A Redlands business is helping people living with disabilities to have fun times on the waters of Moreton Bay with new inclusive equipment. Bay Island Water Sports at Raby Bay Foreshore Park, recently purchased a Hobie Fiesta which has allowed owner Ashley Scott to cater his business to more people. The Hobie Fiesta is an inflatable kayak with four seats and an easy-to-use steering system powered by pedals and kick up fins. Mr Scott said it was already becoming a popular item for people to hire. "It's so easy to use, it can be pedalled by one person or four people, it can have four seats or one seat," he said. "We've had up to four adults and four children on there, and it's great for going out for a social paddle. "People with disabilities can ride with a carer and they don't have to pedal, they can just sit." Mr Scott said it was important that customers with disabilities felt included in fun times on the water. "It's absolutely fantastic for disabled people, we've had two carers and two disabled people on it with one of our staff and they had an absolute ball," he said. "Every person with a disability who has been off it has come back with a massive grin. "There's not a lot of gear around that you can get people with disabilities out on the water. "This is the only thing they want to take out because they feel safe and it's comfortable." Bay Island Water Sports has about 90 pieces of equipment for hire including kayaks, water bikes, paddle boards and other non-motorised water play equipment. Mr Scott said he hoped to get more Redland residents and tourists out enjoying the bay on easy to use equipment and was looking for more inclusive options for people with disabilities. "This bay is our happy place and we just want to share our special secret with as many people as we can."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/7b09cd29-4af8-4ab3-a3d8-68106c0e55bf.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg