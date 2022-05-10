news, property,

Property details: Thornlands If you are looking for a residence that you will never want to leave, then look no further than this incredible family sized home. The stunning views to Stradbroke Island and the constant bay breezes alone are unmissable as are the endless list of features. This north facing four bedroom, three bathroom, two study home epitomises bayside living at its finest. The raked ceiling perfectly compliments the open plan living area that flow outside to the large, covered alfresco dining area, which presents phenomenal flow for entertaining family barbecues and relaxing by the pool while the kids play in the huge yard. Offering separated living zones, there remains the opportunity for further personalisation or variation to the floorplan to craft your favoured configuration. This home outshines any modern build through its functional layout and unique features and there is even undercover storage and room for a boat or caravan. There is a defined uniqueness within the home with a formal lounge/dining room, exquisite tiling throughout, hardwood timber floors upstairs and a warming fireplace upstairs and downstairs. The modern, streamlined gourmet kitchen has a plumbed fridge space and a gaming room is a highlight which will definitely appeal to the whole family. Additional inclusions are two water tanks and 24 on roof solar panels (6.6kw). Located close to sought after schools and convenient shopping. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/98235311-8ab6-4103-aea7-153459199fae.jpg/r4_104_1995_1229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg