Woolworths has partnered with local suppliers to open its new store at Redland Bay Shopping Village to customers on Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar investment includes a fresh fruit and vegetable section, a full production bakery, deli and fresh seafood from the fish market. The supermarket giant's new store will promote community involvement, including partnerships with local suppliers like Ashbrook Farm Eggs and Lang's Gourmet. Redland Bay Woolworths manager Lirim Tairi said his team was delighted to partner with Redland people and contribute to the local economy. "The store will proudly partner with OzHarvest and Foodbank and volunteer organisations that help provide meals to locals in need," Mr Tairi says. State Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the supermarket would localise economic activity, offering suppliers in the region a platform to showcase their produce. "The new Woolies will be a boon for local jobs with many staff at the new store living in our Redlands community," she says. "We have some terrific local producers here on Redlands Coast, so it is also exciting to see the new store will be showcasing some of our finest produce from local suppliers across the Redlands region." The store will continue community involvement by donating fruit and vegetables to Redland Bay State School and Grasshoppers Early Learning Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/de13fabf-f6fa-473f-a7aa-1d257bc3a4fb.JPG/r0_276_4032_2554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg