Three Redland Darts Association players have qualified for the Queensland team at the upcoming Australian Championships. Chris Krabbe, Jeremy Fagg and Amanda Loch were successful in securing spots after a gruelling three day tournament at Maryborough over the Labour Day long weekend. Representing zone two they played against some of the country's top darts players, all seeking selection for the Queensland team. Fagg and Loch both topped the men's and women's averages with a staggering 78.9 for Fagg and 57.9 for Loch. Krabbe was not far behind with an impressive 69.6. Representative competitions are just one of many opportunities for members of the Redlands Darts Association. To get involved, contact Ann on 0409265263. Jokers 9 Projectile, Dysfunction 7; Game of Throwns 12, Dumpstarz 4; The Fun Guns 15, Darts Vaders 1. Highest peg male: Paul Kelly (112), highest peg female: Amanda Loch (100). Sonic Death Monkeys 11, Archers 5; Mix it Up 9, Hunger Aims 7; Whooo Cares 13, Funny Tuckers 3. Highest peg male: Brett Golding (108), highest peg female: Colleen Golding (80). Red Barons 11, Phantom Throwers 3; 60's are Us 9, 3 Darts to the Wind 5; Bridge Burners 11, What's the Point 3. Highest peg male: Gary Torrens (95), highest peg female: Christine Davis (57). 180's went to Chris Krabbe, Paul Kelly, Glenn Harris, Dominic Faye, Bob Cowan, Jeremy Fagg (3), Darren Hanson, Mick O'Connell and Brett Golding.

