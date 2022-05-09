news, local-news, andrew laming, federal election, bowman MP, former

Former MP Andrew Laming attended his last function in the Bowman seat on Thursday and said it was time to give someone else a chance to bring some fresh ideas to the Redlands. At the Celebration of Not for Profit Excellence on Thursday night, Mr Laming said it had been an honour to serve and represent the Redlands region in the federal seat for 18 years. "After 20 years you start telling yourself that there must be other people out there with the passion, the energy that can do this job just as well," he said. "I want to be giving someone else a go and I won't be telling them how to do their job but they can expect to still hear my opinion." He said he was looking forward to seeing how the election played out and encouraged voters to learn about the candidates before they head to the polls. "There's some really good candidates working really hard and you can't ask for anything less," he said. "I think Redlands wants to get to know the candidates so do everything you can to get out in unscripted environments."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/9a777659-3d51-445a-9e88-91bc7df5fdf9.JPG/r413_206_6000_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg