Council has reminded residents not to dispose of hazardous waste in their wheelie bins following a blaze last week which had a garbage truck catch fire in Capalaba. The driver of the garbage truck was forced to dump the burning waste prompting an emergency response from fire and emergency services. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the incident was the result of improper and thoughtless disposal of the hazardous waste which compromised the safety of both the driver and the community. "We urge residents to ensure they properly dispose of hazardous waste such as batteries, especially vehicle and lithium batteries, EPIRPBs, flares, hot ash, gas bottles and volatile substances at appropriate facilities," Cr Williams says. "Not only is dumping them in wheelie bins dangerous and environmentally damaging, but it can also cause extensive damage to the waste collection truck fleet." QFES Acting Inspector and Area Commander for Cleveland Gavin Mansfield says fires that begin from incorrect disposal of hazardous waste risk harming the safety of surrounding neighbourhoods. "The big problem that comes from fires like these is that it produces toxic smoke which can potentially be harmful to the whole neighbourhood," Mr Mansfield says. "There is potential for dangerous chemicals contained within the waste to become airborne, and when this happens we usually ask the surrounding neighbourhood to shut doors and windows," he says. According to the Redland City Council's website, hazardous waste should not be placed in any kerbside collection bins as it is a danger to garbage truck drivers, waste disposal centres and the community. Residents are urged to head to Council's website for more information about how and where to dispose of hazardous waste.

