Let's stop this rubbish that Labor taxes more than the Liberals/Nationals. According to recognised experts, it is a lie. One the Prime Minister, the treasurer and Liberal candidates repeat often. Experts say the tax-to-GDP ratio is the most accurate and fairest way to compare the tax burden imposed by governments. In other words, the total of federal taxes as a proportion of the economy measured by gross domestic product. Academics from RMIT University and respected economists, using official figures published by the federal Treasury, have proven the tax revenue as a share of the economy was highest under Liberal prime minister John Howard (23.4 per cent). Next was the current Coalition government, led by Scott Morrison and elected in 2013 (22.3 per cent). During the Hawke-Keating era, the tax to GDP ratio was 21.8 per cent, higher than the average of 20.8 per cent during the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd years but still lower than the Howard government. So, official treasury figures prove the two highest-taxing governments in the past half a century have been Coalition governments. The Liberal/National government seem to believe in the adage that if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. We've pulled Liberal candidates up on it in our interviews with them and placed the evidence in our yarns. But, unfortunately, they continue to repeat it. Josh Frydenberg pulled the line out at this week's national press club debate. "My greatest fear is that if Labor got over the line, they would revert to their natural instincts to tax more," he said. Labor's treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers called him on it. "Well, the treasurer has just lied to you. In every way you measure tax in the budget, this government has taxed more than the last Labor government. That's just a fact," he said. "They have taxed more in total, more as a share of GDP, they have taxed more per person and taxed more adjusted for inflation." If you are voting for the Liberal candidate at this election because you believe you'll pay more tax under Labor, experts say you are wrong. So enough of this nonsense that Labor taxes more than the Liberals and Nationals. Luckily, you have enough time to change your vote. You are welcome.

