Most of us have heard Charles Darwin's theory around the survival of the fittest. This theory has often been misinterpreted - assuming that the 'fittest' meant that the 'strongest' survived. In fact, it is not the strongest that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones who are most responsive to change. At the Australian Industry Trade College (AITC), teachers enforce that the key to growth is preparation, mindset and the willingness to embrace change. "In this change process, we focus on developing a young person's grit," said Damian Watt who is the AITC campus manager. We can all think of someone who appeared to 'have it all' but what we often don't see are the failures that they have endured. "What helps during these times is a support system to let students know that they can do whatever they set their mind to, if they give things a go," added Damian. "Teachers at the AITC Redlands provide guidance, brainstorm ideas, offer encouragement and want to see every student kick goals." The AITC provides a two to three-year program for young people in Years 10 to 12. The program focusses on developing character and values, academic and enterprise skills, employability skills and industry readiness and in this development, a lot of focus is placed on developing grit. Year 12 student Levi Ehue is a fine example of a student who has demonstrated hard work and grit since joining the College in 2020. Levi was successfully signed up as an electrical apprentice in 2021 and has been undertaking his apprenticeship whilst completing his QCE. To learn more about the unique education model, please visit the website www.deliberatelydifferent.com.au and register for an upcoming event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/af04749b-fd9a-4471-8eda-2369e9a840a6.jpeg/r0_948_3024_2657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The key for students is to embrace change

Will power: AITC student Levi Ehue is living proof of where determination can take you. He is now an electrical apprentice. Photos: Provided Most of us have heard Charles Darwin's theory around the survival of the fittest.

This theory has often been misinterpreted - assuming that the 'fittest' meant that the 'strongest' survived. In fact, it is not the strongest that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones who are most responsive to change. Teachers at the AITC Redlands provide guidance, brainstorm ideas, offer encouragement and want to see every student kick goals. Australian Industry Trade College campus manager Damian Watt At the Australian Industry Trade College (AITC), teachers enforce that the key to growth is preparation, mindset and the willingness to embrace change. "In this change process, we focus on developing a young person's grit," said Damian Watt who is the AITC campus manager.

We can all think of someone who appeared to 'have it all' but what we often don't see are the failures that they have endured. Head on: Levi has successfully managed his apprenticeship while completing his QCE. "What helps during these times is a support system to let students know that they can do whatever they set their mind to, if they give things a go," added Damian. "Teachers at the AITC Redlands provide guidance, brainstorm ideas, offer encouragement and want to see every student kick goals." The AITC provides a two to three-year program for young people in Years 10 to 12. The program focusses on developing character and values, academic and enterprise skills, employability skills and industry readiness and in this development, a lot of focus is placed on developing grit. Year 12 student Levi Ehue is a fine example of a student who has demonstrated hard work and grit since joining the College in 2020. Levi was successfully signed up as an electrical apprentice in 2021 and has been undertaking his apprenticeship whilst completing his QCE. To learn more about the unique education model, please visit the website www.deliberatelydifferent.com.au and register for an upcoming event. SHARE