To commemorate Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, an estimated 100 people gathered at Raby Bay Harbour Park last Wednesday night for the annual Redlands Coast Candle Lighting vigil to support victims of domestic violence. In attendance at the vigil were local support services, emergency services, community groups including the Small Steps 4 Hannah co-founder Lloyd Clarke and Redland City Mayor Karen Williams. Lloyd Clarke, who founded Small Steps 4 Hannah following the tragic deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three children to domestic violence in early 2020, said the vigil was a chance to offer hope and solidarity to all those affected by domestic and family violence. "We lit a candle tonight and we know that it shines a symbolic light of remembrance and hope for every woman, child and man who has ever been impacted by the violence, abuse and manipulation of perpetrators wherever they are," Mr Clarke says. First beginning in 2005, Mayor Karen Williams said the vigil is as symbolic and significant as it has ever been. "Events like this are an important part of our ongoing commitment to confronting domestic and family violence and our common resolve to reduce the harmful effects of abuse and violence in all its forms," says Cr Williams. She says fundraisers and events like Wednesday night's candle light vigil have served to increase community awareness to confront and reduce the harmful effects of abuse. "Redland City Council Council actively supports local domestic and family violence support services and community organisations and programs on Redlands Coast - including through the annual Diner en Rouge fundraiser which has raised close to $400,000 since its inception eight years ago," she says. "This has ensured there is a strong local focus of education, support and assistance in our region for the work of organisations such as Red Rose Foundation, The Centre for Women and Co, Redland Community Centre and Maybanke Accommodation and Crisis Support Service." Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month will continue to run through to the end of May with similar events run throughout Queensland.

