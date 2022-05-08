news, local-news,

It was high tea and high spirits when more than 100 women gathered in the community centre at Salford Waters on May 7 to celebrate Mothers' Day. The centre has been refurbished in time for the retirement home's 30th anniversary this year. Jill Greenway of Victoria Point who attended with her mother said it was a day to recognise and appreciate what mothers did for all children. Resident Peter Howard said the success of the day was down to the women who had done a sensational job cooking. "We are just here to look good," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/42d7ba00-ccd3-4a32-84f1-a712e4401d84.JPG/r0_366_3535_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg