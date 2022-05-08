fun-stuff, competitions, mothering sunday, cinemas, competition

Transmission Films presents Mothering Sunday, being released in cinemas on June 2. The events of Graham Swift's novel take place over the course of one day aka the holiday Mothering Sunday. Maid Jane Fairchild (played by Odessa Young) has the day off. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) are attending an event to celebrate the engagement of their neighbours' son, Paul (Josh O'Connor). Jane is an orphan, so she has no mother to spend the day with, but she does have Paul, with whom she has been having a longtime secret affair. The story unfolds as they spend their final day together as lovers. Mothering Sunday is directed by Eva Husson and written by Alice Birch, based on the novel by Graham Swift . WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, May 23. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.

WIN TIX: See Mothering Sunday in cinemas