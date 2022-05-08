fun-stuff, competitions, pinnochio, competition', cinemas

Created using the latest 3D animation software, Pinnochio - A True Story is a new animated feature film based on one of the most well-known fairytales in the world. it comes to cinemas on May 19. For dozens of years, generations of kids from different countries have been brought-up reading the wonderful story of a wooden puppet, following his adventures, and witnessing his magical transformation from a puppet into a real human being. This much-anticipated new version retells the beloved classic with a fresh twist that will appeal to contemporary audiences In 19th century Italy, young Pinnochio is brought to life by a brilliant woodcarver Maestro Jepetto, but sadly runs away from his master's home, eager to see the world. He teams up with Tibalt his friend the horse, and comes across a travelling circus, with the cunning Modjafocco as its director and puppet master. Having made the talking puppet Pinnochio the highlight of the show, he sells out in every town, while his minions Cat and Fox rob the houses of those who attend his shows. However, Pinnochio is clueless about this. He falls in love with Bella, a gymnast and Modjafocco 's foster daughter. He can't hope she reciprocates as he's only a doll, not a real human being. Fantozzi, who works as a clown at the circus, gives Pinnochio a good piece of advice: he tells him to seek the help of a witch that goes by the name of Lucilde. Scared, but filled with hope, Pinnochio sets out on an incredible trip in his quest to become a real boy. WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Friday, May 20. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.

WIN TIX: See Pinnochio in cinemas