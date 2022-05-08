comment, opinion,

I told him to watch Home Alone. It was the best advice I could think of for a 12 year old boy tasked with babysitting his eight-year-old sister. If nothing else the movie would teach him what not to do when home alone. He had a lot of questions. Most of the questions revolved around whether he should give his sister everything her little heart desired or whether to be strict with her. I said it would be appropriate to do a combination of the two - perhaps setting a lenient go-to-bed time with a half hour before it was firmly lights out. I then suggested that not long after that he, too, could go to bed. "No," he said. He would be waiting until his parents got home. He said this in such a definite way that I thought that potentially here was a young man well up to his newly adult task. My young friend was clearly delighted at his new and heady responsibility. He was talking about stashing some icecream in the freezer - his sister's favourite food. He thought it be best to be prepared for all requests in a bid to keep his sister as happy as possible. He was wondering how much screen time he should allow her and the sorts of activities they could engage in. He clearly had given this a great deal of thought. I asked him if there were nice neighbours where he lived and he said that this was all lined up, not that he would need any help at all. He also said his parents would phone on the hour to keep tabs. Meanwhile he was going to be Lord of the manor and nothing and nobody could take away this rare opportunity. His sister was in favour of getting a grown up baby sitter, but my young friend and his parents said he was up to the task and it would be a test of his maturity and responsibility. He puffed up slightly and sat a little straighter as he spoke. Clearly, this was something he was hankering for. Then he asked about a few more things, namely about security, strangers and appropriate screen material for his sister (though not for him). I suggested then that he might like to watch Home Alone 2 as well, just to make sure all bases were covered. - Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/0e8370ba-2dbc-49d8-a629-de192bc97c56_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg