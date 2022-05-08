comment, opinion, so it goes, midnight

"Oh 9pm is the new midnight," he said. What? I'm just getting started at 9pm. But who can you get started with when so many of your friends - and husband included - are eyeing off the time, keen to settle into their nightly routine of early-to-bed? That's the problem with your peers being over 60 - and I use that age loosely, because let's face it, so many of them are over 65, nay 70. And we also have the odd 80 year old we are celebrating birthdays with soon. It's all happening in that world where people go slow, smell the roses, enjoy the company of friends, then head for the hay not long after the sun has set. And let's face it this world is definitely on the periphery of my own. I think my complaint about this early bed time is well justified, given that an earlier part of the day's conversation is about Nanna naps and the like. The fact that they even have an affectionate name for it speaks for itself. My husband, for example isn't even a Nana, but he doesn't mind a daily Nana nap. The highlight for me was when he spent the morning ensconced in front of the television catching up on some baseball viewing (he's obsessed about baseball), then had to have the proverbial afternoon nap from the sheer exhaustion and excitement of watching other people play sport. So sitting on a chair counts as a form of exertion for him. Interesting. But I digress. Because this is all about the 9pm to-bed thing, and less about any afternoon kips. To me, 9pm heralds the beginning of the relaxing process before succumbing to sleep, something that usually takes several hours of wind down. Or alternatively, it is that time when things ramp up, when the music gets louder, the drinks flow more freely and the laughter becomes a bit more raucous. I love that time - that cusp between what was and what will be. Note that all of this frivolity requires the presence of others. I'm not talking about turning up the laughter and music volume sitting in the dark on my own. I need my friends around me to feel the same and not to be waiting for bed time. I'm not sure what the solution is. I'll have to sleep on it. - Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/0e8370ba-2dbc-49d8-a629-de192bc97c56_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg