I have been challenged to a sing off. My friend has started a choir on the bay islands and she invited me to a performance. Of course I would love to go. Of course I would love to hear the choir at its best. But I am in my own choir, a proud member of the Redland City Choir. And we too have a performance, one which almost clashes with the island choir performance. Hers is at the boat club, ours is at a local nursing home. It's heady stuff for all of us, but we of the singing fraternity will sing anywhere, anytime and not always in the shower. That's the joy of being in a community choir. You get to exercise your passion with others with equal passion and share it with anyone who, let's face it, will listen. Plus it's fun. The goal is to spread a bit of joy and experience joy in the process. Our choir is already bracing for its Christmas concert, with a new version of 12 Days of Christmas thrown into the mix. In the meantime, ours is the medley, offering our audiences a range of songs from a number of favourite musicals (The word 'favourite' should give a clue). I say with some degree of pride that the Redlands has a pretty good sound, a sound which issues every Tuesday night from the Redland Performing Arts centre, the choir belting out its tunes in the old Redback room and the Sinfonia preparing for its next concert in the concert hall. I love that our professional arts centre opens its doors to the community which supports it. I feel like I am embraced in the loving arms of its columns and sails - valued alongside the stars that visit for a short time. But let's get back to this sing off. Apparently my friend's choir is embracing a nautical theme with lots of rollicking sea shanties and wistful ballads about boats lost and sailors sailing towards sunsets and what not. Knowing my friend, the choir will be outstanding and its members privileged to be a part of it. How good is it that people are singing on both sides of the bay. And as for this sing off, I'm up for a challenge and if that means a bit of harmony with a siren across the sea, I say Do, Re Mi to that. - Linda Muller

