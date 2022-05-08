news, local-news,

Laurel Santry will be remembered for her contribution to community arts in the Redlands. Ms Santry of Ormiston died following an extended battle with ovarian cancer on April 17, aged 65. Ms Santry, moved to the Redlands 45 years ago and taught dancing and aerobics to hundreds of children for about 20 years, sometimes teaming with her sister, Davidia Lind. She and her husband Rob Santry, a local policeman, met at the Brisbane Bushwalking Club and the pair formed the Redland Bushwalking Club in 2002 in order to continue these pursuits. The pair received Life memberships in 2021. Ms Santry was also a member and choreographer with the Redland Rhapsody Chorus (member since 1995) with the chorus performing at her funeral, held on April 23 at the Salvation Army church, at Alexandra Hills. The funeral was attended by more than 200 people. Her son Michael Santry said the large number in attendance was testament to his mother's standing and respect in the community. "She had an impact on a lot of people, touching a lot of lives, particularly in the performing arts arena," he said. "Through singing Sweet Adeline chorus, she made a lot of friends, including internationally where the chorus competed. She made some life long friends that way." She lived for some time in New Zealand in order to work with the Christchurch City Chorus for competition in the USA for the Sweet Adeline international competition. This way she built strong friendships in both countries. Ms Santry was also a member of the Redland Adult Starter band and of Cleveland Crest while Rob Santry was in Apex. Ms Santry was bornin 1957, the youngest child of Patricia and Victor Graydon. She had two siblings, Malcolm who shared her birthday by 11 years and a sister Davidia. She attended West End State School and then Brisbane State High. She and Rob were married in 1977, moving to Birkdale and having two sons - Michael in 1978 and Paul in 1980. In latter years and through international competition with the Redland Rhapsody chorus, the couple travelled extensively including Borneo, Chile and Argentina, Africa, Tanzania Climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, Kenya, Nubia, Zamia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Japan, Turkey, Canada, America and Europe. Michael Santry said his mother always had a soft spot for children and sponsored Meta, a Cambodian orphan who she helped to graduate university. Ms Santry had three grandchildren and two step grand children, Luca, Mica, Liam, Jaya and Asiya.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/741e232a-fca6-4e5b-8cbd-1cbdbbca17d2.jpg/r0_54_192_162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg