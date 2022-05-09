news, local-news, fishing, catch, moreton bay, offshore, anglers, prawn, dam

Offshore fishing was back last week, with charter boats reporting great catches. A feature was some huge pearl perch of up to 4.5 kg: the kingfish, mahi-mahi, spanish mackerel, yellowfin tuna, wahoo and amberjack also were in abundance. Huge banana prawns in the Redland Bay area. Boats were so closely spaced that I wondered how they could even cast a net. But everyone when home with their quota of prawns. Prawns are still high on the agenda for those casting for them. In the ten years, I have lived on Coochiemudlo Island, I have never seen so many boats targeting prawns out the front of the island. We are reaping the benefit of all the rain we have endured this year. The sand and mud prawns are still around, and it is a time of feasting on seafood from our waters. We need to show constraint during these times and not harvest beyond our quota. We cannot remove all the breeding stock and expect this to continue. The abundance of prawns around the Bay Islands has fired up the fishing. Snapper, on the bite on all of the tide changes. Even the middle of the day produces fine catches of snapper up to 80 cm in length. The Redcliffe area is also firing, and regulars are making fine catches in the early morning hours before heading off to work. I saw some big bream being caught on a local jetty by young anglers. The preferred bait is a peeled prawn. Fish without any lead allows the line to drift towards the jetty pylons. Fish with a slack line and set the hook when the line pulls taut. Kim Harris sent a photo of her husband Neil Harris from Alexandra Hills and Archer Rodgers, four years old from Mt Cotton. Archer kept saying he wanted to go fishing with grandpa, so Neil bought him a fishing rod. The bait they used were live worms and was landed just after midday. The tusk fish was 35 cm in length; they measured it on the brag board. After taking some photos, the fish was released by the budding angler. Kim and Neil think that they have a great fisherman in the making. Ray Kennedy fished the Nort Pine Dam, with 65 bass caught between the three of them. No whoppers but plenty between 34 to 42cm. The Hinze Dam is producing fish in the upper reaches. Send any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or organise a coaching session with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5da10b2f-0135-4189-b1da-cc235a7f28a0.jpeg/r0_532_3024_2241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg