news, local-news, redlands volleyball, flaming chalice, competition, tournament, gold, win, PVL

Redland Volleyball players dominated the annual Flaming Chalice competition to win gold as division one women continue PVL winning streak. The U17 and U15 teams both medalled at the Flaming Chalice tournament, and the U17 girls were undefeated, while their younger club players brought home bronze. Division one boys narrowly lost the gold medal match to Elite Volleyball club but were undefeated throughout the tournament. Division One and Two women faced some stacked opposition teams with some tough fights at the tournament. This weekend the regular PVL season continued after a break for the Labour Day long weekend, and the Junior Premier Volleyball League kicked off for the year. As juniors took the court for the first time in 2022, Redlands put forward U15 boys and girls teams, an U17 boys team and two U17 girls teams. COVID caused some strains for the club with a number of junior and senior players unable to play. Cameron Jagga and Mitch Price came out with stellar performance on their 2022 debut for the U15 boys. The U17 boys went down 1-2 against a solid Elite team in their first round opener, but showed promise for upcoming matches. Matilda Lang from the U15 girls had a fantastic game through the middle, with great net presence and strong hitting. After being tied one all, the U15 girls remained calm and focused to claim the third set 15-10 to win the game 2-1. Senior teams also felt the COVID pinch with the division one men sitting this week out. Division two men took a thrilling 3-2 win over Dragons, with Dakota Russell keeping Redlands in the game with his clinical blocking. The division two women went down 0-3 to QUT while the division three women narrowly went down 2-3, with Emily Sullivan being the standout performer. The division 1 women continued their winning streak, taking down Griffith University 3-2 in a five set marathon. A lack of focus in the fourth set meant a five set decider was in order.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/0ce3dc3c-812c-4f30-a26a-5202f2629a95.jpeg/r128_145_1229_767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg