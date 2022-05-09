news, local-news, redlands united, soccer, football, mackay, seven goals, blitz, five, gil santana

Redland United's 7-0 win over the Magpies was dominated by A five goal feat from Gil Santana who led the scoring efforts for his side. On a cool Saturday evening, Redlands United continued a run of good form to overcome the Magpies Crusaders United from Mackay at Compass Grounds in Cleveland. To wrap up a full day of celebrations for Female Football Week at the Club, the team was escorted out by the club's young female players. As the game commenced, Redlands had the ball in the net after only 30 seconds. The first 20 minutes was a fast paced passing game in the main between the two goal boxes with Redlands goalkeeper Joel D'Cruz mostly kept to cutting out crosses. After 22 minutes of play Redlands put in a deep cross with the Magpies Keeper doing well to tip past the post to keep it away from the fast approaching Emoto. The Redlands corner came to nothing but as Magpies were running the ball out of defense Emoto regained possession of the ball, moved it across field and found Santana whose fancy footwork found him open in front of goal as he drilled the ball into the net to double the Red Devils lead. After a short period of complacent play by the Red Devils, Magpies managed to get behind the Redlands defense and forced D'Cruz to make a good snap save. This snapped the Red Devils out of their complacency. On 32 minutes Santana got his second goal. The score line was 3-0 in favour of Redlands at the break. During the first 20 minutes of the second half both sides created scoring opportunities but were unable to capitalise on them due to a combination of good scrambling defenses and good saves by the keepers. On 72 minutes Emoto managed to get in front of his defender and was brought down in the box for a penalty to Redlands. Dylan Brent stepped up and made no mistake to give Redlands a 4-0 lead. Next, Santana scored a hat-trick for Redlands' fifth goal, and went on to get two more, the last with just two minutes left on the clock. When the full time whistle sounded Redlands had run out 7-0 victors. Redlands Man of the Match was five time goal scorer Santana. On Saturday Redlands United players travel to Ipswich's to Briggs Rd Sporting Complex to play Western Pride FC in round 10 of the FQPL 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5f4decd0-416a-465b-a5d7-1e5f98cec319.JPG/r0_79_886_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg