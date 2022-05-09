news, local-news, federal election, early voting, aec

Early voting centres have opened ahead of the federal election to all voters who cannot attend a polling booth on election day on May 21. More than 500 voting centres will be in operation during the two weeks leading up to election day, with Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers saying early voting is open to all voters. "If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that, you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances," Mr Rogers says. The Australian Electoral Commission urges Australians to plan their vote carefully amidst the ongoing threat of COVID-19, with each venue working to ensure the appropriate COVID safety measures are taken, so people feel comfortable to come vote. "Australians have been living with COVID for more than two years now. For most people, you're visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport - voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society," Mr Rogers says. Voting centres will be equipped with a series of COVID safety measures such as dedicated AEC hygiene officers, regular sanitisation of voting booths and pencils, increased polling officials, venue capacity limits, social distancing, and hand hygiene sanitising measures. Staff at polling booths will be wearing masks as is required by the AEC. However, vaccination is not required for voters who wish to attend voting centres or engage in campaign activities in person. Mr Rogers urges voters to be patient and respect polling boot staff as social distancing measures, and sanitisation arrangements work to inevitably slow down voting processes. "Nobody likes to wait, and we work hard on minimising queues for Australian voters as much as possible," says Mr Rogers. "We simply ask that Australians be patient while waiting to cast their vote and maybe give our staff a smile and a thank you on the way through," he says. "Not everyone will be happy if there is a queue or agree with the COVID safety measures in place, but our temporary staff are simply carrying out instructions and doing their job to the best of their ability." Several early voting centres will be offering extended hours to allow people to further plan and assess their voting options amidst COVID-19. A complete list of early voting centres and candidates for the seats of Bowman, Forde, Rankin and Wright is below. The early voting centres listed below are those currently confirmed by the Australian Electoral Commission and include the dates and times the locations will be open. Bowman: Forde: Rankin: Wright: Candidates: Bowman: Walter Todd (One Nation), Mary-Jane Stevens (United Australia), Ian Mazlin (Greens), Henry Pike (Liberal National), Phil Johnson (TNL), Donisha Duff (Labor) Forde: Roxanne O'Halloran (United Australia), Bert van Manen (Liberal National), Jordan Hall (Greens), Samuel Holland (TNL), Rowan Holzberger (Labor), Seschelle Matterson (One Nation), Tobby Sutherland (Liberal Democrats), Christopher Greaves (Independent), Linda McCarthy (Animal Justice) Rankin: Paul Darwen (Liberal National), Neil Cotter (Greens), Jeff Crank (United Australia), Glen Cookson (One Nation), Suzanne Clarke (Animal Justice), Jim Chalmers (Labor) Wright: Scott Buchholz (Liberal National), Cassandra Duffill (United Australia), Keith Hicks (One Nation), Shonna-Lee Banasiak (Federation), Pam McCreadie (Labor), Nicole Thompson (Greens)

