Testing for Australia's annual NAPLAN assessment will begin tomorrow with approximately 1.2 million students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 set to sit the latest round of tests this week. This year marks the first time all students will sit the tests online as all schools across Australia finalise their transition to NAPLAN online. Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho says the transition to NAPLAN online provides students with a more precise and engaging testing model. "The tailored testing means students are given questions that are better suited to their abilities, so they can show what they know and can do," Mr de Carvalho says. "NAPLAN online also has a variety of accessibility adjustments, so that students with diverse capabilities, learning needs and functional abilities can participate, " he says. "This year's test is particularly important to add to a national data set and continue getting insight into the pandemic's impact after two years of disruptions to schooling." This year also marks the last time testing will occur in May, with education ministers announcing that NAPLAN will move to March as of 2023. "Results will be available to education authorities earlier in the year to inform school and system teaching and learning programs," says Mr de Carvalho. "These changes mean that the valuable NAPLAN data will be more useful to teachers, schools and education authorities." Governments, schools and education authorities use the annual NAPLAN tests to assess basic literacy and numeracy skills and measure whether students are reaching national standardised outcomes.

Students across Australia to sit NAPLAN tests this week marking full transition to online testing Jeremy Cook