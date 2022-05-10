news, local-news, redlands rugby union, election promise, sports funding, campaign, women, female, athletes, donisha duff

A Redlands sporting club president says he is disappointed funding to grow women's programs in the region only seems to happen during election campaigns. Redlands Rugby Union president Michael King aired his frustrations but Bowman's political candidates have made commitments to grow sports in the electorate for years to come. Mr King said he was "irritated" by the impact the election could have on his club's opportunities to upgrade facilities. "Unfortunately, funding for ladies' development is dependent on election promises," Mr King said. "We have high-profile female players and battle to fund change room upgrades. "If we don't keep up with these developments, we will lose players to other sports in the Redlands." Redlands Rugby Union has a successful women's program with players selected for state and national representative squads, but the club struggles to keep up with demand. Mr King said the club needed $110,000 to upgrade the existing women's change room facilities originally built about 40 years ago. Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff has promised the club $60,000 if the Labor Party is successful at the upcoming federal election. It is one of seven clubs in the Bowman electorate which would share in $700,000. Ms Duff said supporting women's sport in the Redlands was about more than just physical benefits, but also mental heath and social benefits. "It is disappointing women's sports, across all codes, have been neglected, overlooked and forgotten," Ms Duff said. "There has been a lot of development and engagement put into men's sports, and now it is time for the women to have equal access. "This includes having the proper facilities to keep young girls and women engaged in sports. "We need positive role models for girls and women both in sport and politics." LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike promised a more significant sum of $1.84 million to be shared among three sporting clubs in the Redlands. Mr Pike said sporting clubs in the Redlands had been upgraded with federal government funding outside of election promises. "New female change rooms were recently built at the Victoria Point Sharks club thanks to a $485,000 federal government grant from the Community Sports Infrastructure Program," he said. "We've recently invested $1.3 million to upgrade lighting and car parking at the Judy Holt sports field. "We've also had sizeable investments for upgrades at the Southern Bay Cyclones Junior Rugby Union Club, Redlands Rugby League, Redlands Cricket, Redlands Darts Association, Redlands Netball Association, North Stradbroke Island Golf Club, and the Wellington Point Bowls Club." "I'm pleased that I have been able to bridge the gap with some strong funding commitments to boost participation levels in our local sporting clubs."

