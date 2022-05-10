news, local-news, Birkdale community precinct, BCP, Draft master plan, legacy, community consultation, weather, postponed, open day

Severe weather predicted this week has forced Redland City Council to reschedule open days for community consultation on the Draft Master Plan for the Birkdale Community Precinct until the end of May. The Bureau of Meteorology expects a week of heavy rain and possible local flooding, including on May 14 and 15 when the BCP Information Days were scheduled. The free information days will now be held Friday May 27 and Saturday May 28 from 10am to 4pm. Mayor Karen Williams visitors would have the opportunity to become better informed and participate in the community consultation process which will conclude June 6. "This is the biggest and most exciting project of its kind for our city and these open days are a chance for the community to be part of it," Cr Williams said. "This precinct will include Redlands Coast's first public water lagoon and other exciting projects that have been made possible because of the Redlands Whitewater Centre, which will be a host venue during the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. She said the days offered a chance to tour the precinct, see interactive exhibits, view historical displays, take walking tours and talk with the project team. "There will also be seven Hubs with the following themes: Cultural, Innovation, Willards Farm (Food), Communications, Entertainment, Recreation and Adventure Sports, and Conservation." Birkdale Community Precinct Information Days will be held at 302 Old Cleveland Road East, Birkdale, May 27 and 28, 10am-4pm. Entry is via the Birkdale Baptist Church on Jones Road. To read the Draft BCP Master Plan and to fill out an online survey go to the Your Say website.

