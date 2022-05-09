news, local-news, redlands college, alice, rpac, drama

When Redlands College drama teacher Jess Morland re-worked the classic Alice in Wonderland to suit a large school drama contingent, she put into focus important themes and remedies for life. Ms Morland said she and her sister Emily Ruonala wrote the piece together, in order to cater for the students at the school and to highlight the life lessons of using curiosity to deal with the difficulties of growing up and finding identity. "I wanted to give the message that you can overcome challenges by the use of curiosity and imagination. What Alice deals with in the alternative world of Wonderland can mirror what people are dealing with in the mundane world. It's about finding the magic," Ms Morland said. Ms Morland said the drama involved about 60 students from Years 7-12. Assistant director is fellow drama teacher Jarrod Hibberd. "There is a huge cohort of drama students at the college. It's very positive with a lot of buy in. This show had the most number of students audition ever. We even had to create new roles. There was so much interest," she said. Ms Morland said that what made the show significant was the students' commitment. "Our only challenge has been Covid. The students have been phenomenal and blessed with sheer talent." Playing Alice is Allie Parsons with Toby Price as the Hatter, Talia Bozdemir as the Cheshire Cat, Ava Wright-Martin as the Red Queen, Milly Valentine as the White Queen, Ryan Eugarde as the March Hare and Sonny Green as the White Knight. Sonny said he was enjoying the focus on the drama. He said he hoped to study drama in a Bachelor of Creative Industries next year. Toby Price plays the Mad Hatter in what is his first role. "I am in my final year and I've always done drama. I wanted to give it a go. This is a way to express my energy and put myself out there," he said. Ava Wright-Martin said performing was a privilege and a chance to be with her friends and an amazing cast. Ms Morland said the college alternated between musicals and dramas each year and this would be the first drama to presented on the Redland Performing Arts stage. Alice will be performed at 7pm on May 27 and 1.30pm and 7pm on May 28. Tickets are $28/$20 and can be booked on rpac.com.au, phone 3829 8131.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/d0fef23e-b8c7-417d-9c0d-3ab37ebadae7.jpg/r0_117_1218_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg