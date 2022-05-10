news, local-news, weather, extreme weather, rain

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts up to 150mm of rain for South East Queensland over the coming days, with severe weather warnings issued for other parts of the state. Redlands can expect rainfall between 35 to 50mm on Wednesday, with heavy inland, falls predicted. This wet weather event will continue through to Thursday with up to 35mm of rainfall expected and then again on Friday; rain is expected to fall at up to 60mm with south easterly winds reaching up to 30km/h. This downpour of rain is predicted to ease come the weekend, with light showers still predicted at up to 8mm. Similar weather is expected throughout Jimboomba and the Scenic Rim, with heavy rainfall forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Queensland, with some locations, including Townsville, the Central West, Herbert/Burkedin, and the Sunshine Coast, predicted to receive their highest level of May rainfall on record. Severe weather warnings are unlikely to impact much of South East Queensland. However, the Bureau of Meteorology refuses to rule out more extreme weather for the region. Speaking yesterday at a press conference, Senior BOM Meteorologist Laura Boekel said the South East can expect "showers and storms to come in and drop some rain, but not as high as the other areas for this event, but definitely can't be ruled out." "Given the flooding event we've just had, catchments will be responding quickly, so places near creeks, especially creeks that are already still full from the last event, could respond quickly to any rainfall," Ms Boekel said. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioners Greg Leach urge Queenslanders to exercise caution throughout the wet weather reminding residents to take the necessary safety precautions. "Catchments are already saturated, and we have seen how quickly people can be caught out when flash flooding occurs," Mr Leach said. "Now is not the time to be complacent. Whether travelling across the state or even close to home, it is never worth driving through floodwater," he said. "Clean up around your property, including your gutters, and make sure you listen to the latest information and warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology and advice from QFES." State Emergency Services (SES) and Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater rescue technicians are always ready to assist when needed. Call 132 500 or use the SES Assistance QLD app if you require SES assistance. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/d6a05687-87b7-423d-95f0-935341584b0a.jpg/r0_122_640_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg