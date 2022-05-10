news, local-news, weather, sandbag, rain

Authorities have urged Queenslanders to heed safety warnings amidst a torrent of wet weather as the Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings for parts of the state. South East Queensland can expect to remain largely unimpacted by severe weather warnings. However, the Bureau of Meteorology has refused to rule out more extreme weather for the region. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have reminded residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe with rainfall expected to continue for several days this week. QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said all Queenslanders must take all possible measures to stay safe. "This summer's flash flooding is a deadly reminder of its unpredictability and power," Mr Leach said. "If roads are affected by floodwater, stay away. Your life is at risk when you go near floodwater," he said. "This includes never driving through floodwaters. Back it up, never attempt to drive through it. If it's flooded, forget it." A spokesperson from Seqwater said dams across the region are undertaking routine low flow releases to balance dam levels. "At this stage, releases are expected to continue across the week from both Wivenhoe and Somerset while rainfall continues," the spokesperson said. "Leslie Harrison Dam is one of 19 ungated Seqwater dams currently spilling across South East Queensland," they said. "Ungated dams have spillways instead of gates and when the dam reaches 100%, water flows safely over the spillway and downstream." In response to the Bureau's wet weather forecast, Redland City Council has opened sandbagging stations to the community. Residents are reminded that enclosed shoes must be worn at all Council sandbagging stations. The locations of these sandbagging stations and the times they are open are listed below. Sandbagging Stations: State Emergency Services (SES) and Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater rescue technicians are always ready to assist when needed. Call 132 500 or use the SES Assistance QLD app if you require SES assistance. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency. Call Energex on 13 19 62 to report fallen powerlines. Call Council on 3829 8999 to report fallen branches on public spaces across the city.

