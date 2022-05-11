news, local-news, homeless united, redland community centre, defunded, support, funding, cuts

Redland businesses are coming together to fund local efforts to support vulnerable residents after funding cuts were almost detrimental to Homeless United (HU). The Redland Community Centre (RCC) program lost its state government support in November when funding was handed over to Brisbane based groups. CEO Allison Wicks said RCC Board members decided to continue delivering the program on community funding because vulnerable people across the Redlands and Southern Moreton Bay Islands needed ongoing support. "HU treats homeless like people, it gives them back their dignity and recognises that all people are different and need a different approach, be that culturally or just matching where the person is at," she said. "The people of Redlands got behind our call for help when the state government funding was withdrawn. "A consortium of Redlands real estate agents delivered the inaugural 'There's no Place Like Home' fundraising dinner, led by Louise Denisenko - REMAX which raised around $25K and the Capalaba Lions donated $20K when they heard the HU program might have to cease operating." Since 2018 the HU program has assisted over 432 clients and housed a total of 320 people including 41 families. Ms Wicks said the RCC launched the 'Friends of Homeless United' program as a corporate sponsorship package to give businesses the opportunity to support their efforts long-term. "Friends of HU was officially launched last Thursday at the Celebration of Redlands NFP event," she said. "It will provide the ongoing revenue stream the program needs to continue now and into the future." Ms Wicks said the program had already received support from a number of local businesses. "To date the program has attracted two Bronze level sponsors, Domestics Plus Qld and TPK Bathrooms along with a Silver member being Leanne Bojarski - Agents on Point Real Estate. "We would really love to secure our four Platinum Friends of HU, when this occurs it will be an exiting time for our Board, program leader Horowai and our homeless. "The centre welcomed new Friends in any businesses interested in being a part of a program that literally saves lives." To get involved, contact RCC CEO directly on ceo@redlandcommunitycentre.org or call 3245 2117.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/7062e399-3694-4151-b3d2-83c5a637d374.jpg/r2_60_639_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg