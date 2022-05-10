news, local-news, cycling, sports

As cycling in the Redlands region continues to boom, so too does the Redlands Cycling and Multisports Club. The club has continued to grow following the recent popularity surge of cycling due to previous COVID-19 lockdowns. Case Scholtes is a member of RCMC and says cycling in the area is experiencing a renaissance of sorts. "Our club's gone gangbusters. We've got over 200 hundred members now," Mr Scholtes said. "Our plan is really to get young people and kids racing more and more," he said. The club regularly competes in many Australian cycling races held at various venues around the country, with members having recently endured a productive few weeks at state and national championships with several cyclists producing impressive results. Emily Hanbury competed and won two gold medals at the Australian Track Nationals in April at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Chandler. The Sizzling Summer Series is a three-race series held in Logan over three days which saw two Redlands cyclists take out first place overall. Anton Van Bosch and Christine Kinlay took out the overall top prize for their respective races whilst Colin Marchant, and Alan Pang finished second and third, respectively. On April 24, the Queensland State Criterium Championships were held at the Girraween Sports Complex near Noosa Heads. For the unanointed, a criterium is a type of bike race involving several laps around a closed circuit. Redlands cyclists put on a fierce display in gutsy conditions at Girraween, with Sally McLean, Nick Miller and Simon Phuah all winning gold medals while Rob Cain and Peter Theodore came away with silver and bronze separately. Other notable achievements at the State Championships include Glen Harvey and Disa Dyson's fifth and sixth-place finishes. On Saturday, May 7, a strong Redlands contingent travelled to Port Macquarie for the Ironman Oceania and Ironman 70.3 races. The races produced some strong finish times. However, it was Kelly Phuah who put in an outstanding effort to win a gold medal. RCMC is open to beginner, expert and even mountain bike riders and encourages community members to join them on their social bike rides on weekdays and weekends, where participants can often expect a post-ride barbecue or head to their website to browse upcoming events. For insurance purposes, the club advises that memberships are needed for people to join social rides with free four week trial memberships available through AusCycling and Triathlon Australia or via the RCMC website. Social events, however, are open to anyone with or without a membership. Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

Redlands cyclists win gold and silver medals at national and state championships amidst cycling popularity surge Jeremy Cook