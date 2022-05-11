news, local-news, redlands rugby union, mudcrabs, nicole king, australian defence force, adf, army, women's, team

Mudcrabs Rugby Union player Nicole King has led the Australian Army team to victory in the annual Defence Force competition and topped off the win with selection in the national team. After growing up in South Africa, King's family moved to the Redlands. She finished her schooling in Ormiston and joined the Australian Defence Force (ADF) 12 years ago. Throughout her service she has been deployed with the Army in Afghanistan and Dubai as well as international engagement efforts in Papua New Guinea. King played rugby as an outlet from work and has become a top player in the Australian Army side. "The Army has a great pathway for women's rugby and it's something we can play through work," she said. "I got into it because one of my friends said I would get three weeks off to play footy which is always a good time." "The Army pathway has grown and developed and we've produced players all the way through to the national level." King was named captain of the Australian Army side this year and led them in their win of the 2022 Australian Defence Force Rugby Championships against the Air Force and Navy teams. "I'm one of the senior players with experience and leadership and we've been really fortunate to have a big turnover and a lot of new players through the system," she said. "Playing rugby in the Army itself is a great opportunity to make some new mates and build relationships through the working environment and going into the future. "The girls that I've met through Army, some of them are my best mates and I'll probably keep talking to them for many years to come." After the competition, King was awarded the inaugural Jason "Nugget" Whitfield Award, presented by the Australian Army Rugby Union Old Boys to the player who best displayed the ADF core values. She has also been selected for the ADF Squad which will go on to play the New Zealand Defence Force side in Auckland in October. King said she was excited to see the growth of women's sport, particularly at her club in the Redlands. "It was a great opportunity to go back and play my hometown," she said. "The pathway in grass roots has developed into into such a bigger thing. When I was a kid girls could only play up to the age of 12 and then they were shunted out and had to go play Netball or another sport. It's fantastic to see the pathways that are developing through Brisbane Junior Rugby Union."

