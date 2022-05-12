news, local-news, anita street, bridge, upgrades, local roads and community infrastructure, develop, economy, covid

Patience has paid off for residents of Redland Bay as an upgraded pedestrian and cycling bridge is completed at Anita Street. The bridge over Redland Bay Creek was restored as a wider 41.5 metre pedestrian bridge after the previous bridge was closed in January last year with structural and safety concerns. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the bridge linked the eastern end of Anita Street with the Pinelands Circuit Park to North Street. "A formal assessment revealed the bridge was in a very poor condition with moderate to severe rotting on spans, splitting on piers and rot in abutments, and a full replacement was recommended." The project included $800,000 in funding from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program which supports councilos to deliver priority road and infrastructure programs. The government committed $5.3 million for works in Redlands under phase two of the program supporting jobs and resilience of local economies after the impacts of COVID. "The project teams have used local businesses and contractors as much as possible, so this funding has provided a very welcome boost to help Council and the community bounce back from the impact of COVID-19." Division six councillor Julie Talty said residents had been patient since the bridge was closed. "...I know residents have been keen to see this bridge reopen as soon as possible," Ms Talty said. "Unfortunately there have been delays outside Council's control, including material delays and contractor availability as a result of recent COVID-19 outbreaks." Division five councillor Mark Edwards said the bridge was a long-time travel option for pedestrians and cyclists. "This new bridge is one metre wider and has been constructed from composite fibre, which is more durable than wood, meaning there will be a reduction in ongoing maintenance costs."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/445f13a7-dea2-4de9-9b45-aa1c06a956b2.jpg/r1_191_1999_1320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg