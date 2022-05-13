news, local-news, WIGS50+, women's interaction group, alexandra hills hotel, capalaba, over 50s, seniors, social

The Redlands Women's Interaction Group (WIG50+) has celebrated 28 years together at the Alexandra Hills Hotel. The group was formed in 1994 by Jill Tyson and ladies attending an older women's health course at the old Capalaba Community Centre. Facilitator Sue Flegg said the social group for women over 50-years-old had grown after COVID with 45 members. "I have been with the group for five years and love the friendship and fun we all have as a group," she said. "You always know where our group is from the loud chatter and laughter". The WIG50+ meets the first and third Monday of each month for two hours and organises regular trips and social morning teas with guest speakers. "Our topics for guest speakers are many and varied," Ms Flegg said. "We also have raffles and fun days with singers and refreshments, bring and buys, Melbourne Cup day celebrations and anything else we can think of for fun. "We have a boat trip to Coochiemudlo Island for lunch coming up." The group has limited spots for new members, and anyone interested in joining should get in touch with the Women's Interaction Group's Facebook page to be set up in the near future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/68ef7c4d-7676-493d-8223-b76654a59223.JPG/r279_0_3766_1970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg