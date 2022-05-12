news, local-news,

POLICE have charged a man with two counts of sexual assault after a series of alleged incidents at a Capalaba shopping centre. Detectives made a public appeal for assistance last week, alleging three women had been assaulted at the Moreton Bay Road complex in late April. The man, 20, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 7 and was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday. Police allege a man inappropriately touched a woman from behind while she was working in a department store at the shopping centre on Tuesday, April 19. Two other women were also allegedly assaulted, one in a car park and another at a separate department store. The man was seen running along Mount Cotton Road about 4pm the same afternoon. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Man, 20, fronts court charged with sexual assault after alleged incidents at Capalaba shopping centre