The Redland City choir gave one of its biggest donations for domestic violence victims with a recent gift of $10,000 to the Redland Foundation. The donation stems from proceeds made from the choir's White Christmas concert in 2021 and brings the total donations from the choir spanning 10 years to $50,000. Choir director Anita Taylor aid she was ecstatic that the audience supported the concerts which provided them some Christmas joy and ultimately some domestic violence sufferers some relief. "It was a surprise to me that the choir was able to donate this amount and still cover the costs," she said. Ms Taylor said the choir would continue to support this charity with further donations from future concerts. The choir is currently working on this year's White Christmas program to be staged at the Redland Performing Arts Centre with two shows at 2pm and 7pm on December 17. The theme of this concert is 'let them know'. "It's to let people know there is hope and that even through the tough stuff, we can bring hope and joy to the community," Ms Taylor said. This year's concert will include soloist Adam Lopez and the South of the River band. Ms Taylor said there would be the chance for the audience to sing along and that the entire concert was Christmas themed.

