Get set for rides, slides, prizes, fireworks and much, much more - local favourite Funfest is back again. The popular school fair has run for most part of 40 years at Faith Lutheran College Redlands. This amazing event has traditionally been held at the Junior School campus, however for the 40th anniversary celebration year, Funfest will be held at the Secondary School on Beveridge Road, Thornlands. The large grounds provide space for the Redlands Coast Collective Markets to be a part of the event along with many carnival rides, pig races, silent auction, sideshow alley, archery and other fun things to do. 96five street machines will be attending and running competitions and giveaways across the day, right until the fireworks at 6.15pm. Deputy of Secondary - Learning at Faith David Moore has been involved with the event for the past 20 years. "Funfest was always said to be the biggest community event in the southern end of the city and it was the focal point of the year that involved the entire community. "I can always remember that the week leading up to it that the Junior School kids would lose the plot because they were so excited as the trucks arrived with the rides. "And the office would be full of books, prizes, chocolates and items for the bake sale and the SPAH was full of trash and treasure items to sell," he said. The fair has evolved over the years but still holds traditional charm with performances by each of the Junior School classes and many of the music groups. The parents of each year level will be hosting stalls selling everything from plants to cakes, giving them a great opportunity to connect with other families within the college and the Redlands community. Past student Josh said Funfest had always been a special event for the Faith community, as it allowed the college to come together and have some much deserved fun. "Growing up, Funfest was always one of the most anticipated events of the school calendar. "Spending time with friends, going on rides and watching the fireworks will always be the best part of the annual event. "There's always a buzz leading up to Funfest, I can remember watching the rides arrive as a Junior School student and struggling to contain my excitement! It will always be a treasured event for students of Faith," Josh said. Head of Junior School said Jodi Backwell said, "The kids are building the excitement themselves as they are practising for their performances. "It's a great community event," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/c3ec2e1a-a4b3-4e53-a35c-77521a44bf77.JPG/r0_263_2848_1872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Faith Funfest is back with something for everyone

Come along: Funfest is a family friendly community event and all are welcome at Faith Lutheran College Redlands Senior School. Get set for rides, slides, prizes, fireworks and much, much more - local favourite Funfest is back again.

The popular school fair has run for most part of 40 years at Faith Lutheran College Redlands. This amazing event has traditionally been held at the Junior School campus, however for the 40th anniversary celebration year, Funfest will be held at the Secondary School on Beveridge Road, Thornlands.

The large grounds provide space for the Redlands Coast Collective Markets to be a part of the event along with many carnival rides, pig races, silent auction, sideshow alley, archery and other fun things to do.

96five street machines will be attending and running competitions and giveaways across the day, right until the fireworks at 6.15pm. Deputy of Secondary - Learning at Faith David Moore has been involved with the event for the past 20 years.

"Funfest was always said to be the biggest community event in the southern end of the city and it was the focal point of the year that involved the entire community.

Milestone: Funfest is a great way to celebrate Faith's 40 years in the Redlands community. Armbands for unlimited rides are on sale now. Photos: Suplied "I can always remember that the week leading up to it that the Junior School kids would lose the plot because they were so excited as the trucks arrived with the rides. "And the office would be full of books, prizes, chocolates and items for the bake sale and the SPAH was full of trash and treasure items to sell," he said. The fair has evolved over the years but still holds traditional charm with performances by each of the Junior School classes and many of the music groups.

The parents of each year level will be hosting stalls selling everything from plants to cakes, giving them a great opportunity to connect with other families within the college and the Redlands community. Past student Josh said Funfest had always been a special event for the Faith community, as it allowed the college to come together and have some much deserved fun. "Growing up, Funfest was always one of the most anticipated events of the school calendar.

"Spending time with friends, going on rides and watching the fireworks will always be the best part of the annual event. "There's always a buzz leading up to Funfest, I can remember watching the rides arrive as a Junior School student and struggling to contain my excitement! It will always be a treasured event for students of Faith," Josh said. Head of Junior School said Jodi Backwell said, "The kids are building the excitement themselves as they are practising for their performances.

"It's a great community event," she said. SHARE