The federal government has promised $1.84 million to fund a support program for at risk youth in the Redlands if re-elected at the polls on May 21. The funding commitment comes months after Queensland government defunded the Redland Communtiy Centre's Homeless United program and handed the cash to Brisbane based services. The Homeless United program is now being funded entirely be community donations. The LNP funding will go towards the Redland Community Centre's 'Elevate Your Potential' program designed to help at-risk youth aged 15 to 19-years-old learn new skills and prepare for the workplace by providing intensive training and support. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike said many residents told him they were concerned about crime in Redlands and employment opportunities for disadvantaged youth. "We have a responsibility to support the most vulnerable people in our communities and that is exactly what this project will do," he said. "The Redland Community Centre is an amazing asset right here in our neighbourhood and I am confident that this program will support young people to ensure they have the skills that are necessary to build a career here in Bowman." The program will be conducted over 28 months with a focus on three main activities of case selection, work preparation in small group settings and post-work placement support with ongoing mentorship "I'm really pleased to be a part of the Coalition who are committed to supporting young people and ensuring our local communities are safe and secure," Mr Pike said.

