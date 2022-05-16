news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council says it did not give a directive to councillors about attending last weekend's Toondah Harbour rally. Cr Adelia Berridge raised concerns on social media, writing that councillors could potentially be removed from all future council discussions on the proposed development if they attended the protest. The division 9 councillor also told the Redland City Bulletin that the absence of councillors at the rally was "not by choice" and she intended to pursue her own legal advice. A council spokeswoman confirmed in the days after the rally that one councillor had asked about attending the protest and was advised that if they participated it could create a perceived conflict of interest. "From time to time, councillors request advice from council officers regarding their attendance at protests and rallies held either in favour of or against various matters, including developments," she said. "While it is normal practice for officers to highlight any potential or perceived conflicts of interest, it is ultimately up to individual councillors whether they attend such events." Cr Berridge said she felt it was preventing councillors from doing their job and listening to the community. "A conflict of interest creates a situation where a majority of councillors can have colleagues removed from all future discussions which could benefit their own views and jeopardise the voice of the community, so it's a very powerful vote," she said. A council spokeswoman said officers did not instruct councillors on what events they could attend. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b2642888-9216-425e-ae06-a35257d1a99a.jpg/r4_0_1724_972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg