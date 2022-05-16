news, local-news, mater private hospital redland, auxiliary, nurse, fundraise, doctor, patients, chairs, beds

Bayside grannies hosting pie drives and trivia nights to bring much-needed cash to a Redland hospital are on the lookout for a new edge. The group of eight is looking for some fresh energy and young faces to bring new ideas for the Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary helping vulnerable people in the community. The Auxiliary has raised more than $130,000 for patient chairs of the oncology unit, a treadmill for the rehabilitation unit and overnight chairs and beds for palliative care patients' loved ones. Cleveland grandmother Kerrin Kelly first volunteered five years ago and said the group needed some fresh ideas. "It would be beneficial for some younger people to join our committee to help organise an event, spread the word or attend events with friends," Mrs Kelly said. Auxiliary president Neith Rainbow said Mater Redland staff were like family to her after the loss of her husband and had volunteered for the Auxiliary for eight years. "Over a period of time we raised more than $130,000 to help different parts of the hospital," she said. "We know the younger generation are busy and it's hard to get them on board, but it all comes down to patient care. One day one of their family members might need care in the hospital." The Mater Private Hospital Redland's annual fundraising events include a pie drive, trivia night, fashion parade and Christmas market. The pie drive is on until May 31, and auxiliary meetings are held on a Friday once a month at 9.30am. For more information or to get involved Neith Rainbow at evansabove17@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/2d9afd14-24bc-43b2-8228-1a3a46bb9407.jpg/r9_526_4917_3299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg