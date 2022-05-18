news, local-news, bridge, game, mental health, minds, active, redland bridge club

The Redland Bridge Club is helping bayside residents keep their minds active with a social activity to maintain a strong mind. The club at the Pinklands Sporting Complex at Thornlands has been around since the 80s as the Cleveland Bridge Club and combined with the Redlands Contract Bridge Club in 2009 to become the group it is today. With 230 members from across the Redlands and beyond, the club focuses on helping residents maintain good mental health. Club president Molly O'Donohue said activities like puzzles, crosswords and bridge helped players keep brain cells strong. "We all know that good nutrition, physical exercise, social activity, and sleep helps to keep our bodies healthy," she said. "Bridge provides mental stimulation, is a wonderful social contact and a game for all ages from the teens onwards." Bridge lessons are held over six weeks several times a year for beginners and are followed by a series of supervised sessions. The Redland club hosts in-house competitions for members throughout the year as well as other social functions like a quiz night, Melbourne Cup day and annual Christmas party. Competitions with other bridge clubs across south-east Queensland are held four times a year. Information on lessons and playing sessions, can be found at the Redlands Bridge website or contact the club at 3207 7296 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.

