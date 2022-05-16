Paramedics called to two-vehicle crash at Capalaba
A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Capalaba on Monday morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of Lyndon and Mount Cotton roads at 7.27am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman was taken to Redland Hospital in a stable condition.
She had no obvious injuries after the crash.
On Saturday, a man in his 40s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Cleveland.
Paramedics, including the critical care and High Acuity Response Unit, were called to Shore Street at 7.44pm.
The man sustained head injuries.
