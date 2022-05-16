news, local-news,

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Capalaba on Monday morning. Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of Lyndon and Mount Cotton roads at 7.27am. A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman was taken to Redland Hospital in a stable condition. She had no obvious injuries after the crash. On Saturday, a man in his 40s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Cleveland. Paramedics, including the critical care and High Acuity Response Unit, were called to Shore Street at 7.44pm. The man sustained head injuries. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PQP7txYTpGTqqwyn5S88uw/56e6e305-afd4-4784-bac7-a4aade3e46b3.jpg/r1_0_617_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg