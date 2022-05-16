news, local-news, basketball, win, play, game, nbl1, shoot, goal, international import

The RedCity Roar's international imports are working their magic on the court with historic wins in the first NBL1 North 2022 games. The Simple Promo Co RedCity Roar women recorded their first win in the NBL1 North competition over newcomers the North Gold Coast Seahawks. Coach Cassie Dover was emotional after the win and said her girls had put in the effort going into the game. "It has been an a massive investment, so many hours of toil have gone into our RedCity women's program to bring it up the this level," she said. "It's just so good to see these girls get this." After a win - less campaign in the inaugural NBL1 North season last year, Dover developed a team and culture around key players and the rewards have been well worth the wait. US import Mia Loyd lead the way with 21 points 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the first game of the season. Myka Arthur pulled off a near perfect performance at connecting on 100 per cent of her shots with 11 points, and is the team's most improved player of the season so far. The team's other US import Ariana Moorer iced some free throws late in the game with 27 seconds left to give the home team the buffer needed for 71-67 victory. Lauren Jansen also had a solid performance with 18 point 7 rebounds and 4 steals for the Seahawks in what was tight game form start to finish. In round two last week the women faced Ipswich away from home in a dominant 84-62 win for RedCity. Leading the entire game the team took control inside with 46 points, and their highest lead was 22 points Loyd and Moorer combined for 27 rebounds and Moorer backed that up with 14 points, 8 assists and 5 steals. The Plasmaide RedCity Roar men started off hot in their first round with some impressive play from imports Spencer Parker and Jarett Croff. Alex Mudronja from the Seahawks showed his NBL experience by keeping the Seahawks in the game but was dogged by RedCity's Nelson Larkins the entire half. A contest that boiled over late in the game which led to the ejection of the talented Seahawks marquis player. Roar coach Colby Stefanovic said he was concerned by the number of offensive rebounds the undersized Seahawks were able to secure. "It's not often the opposing team gets 23 offensive rebounds and you come out with a win," he said. "We have to be better than that." Parker top scored for the Roar with 24 points and hag 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Nelson Larkins had 22 points 6 rebounds and 6 assists. The height of 6''8 centre Croff was a problem for the Seahawks, claiming 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocked shots. Mudronja finished with 24 points and 9 rebounds and 4 assists. The team went down 83-74 against Ipswich last weekend, with the opposition's depth and defensive presence too much pressure for RedCity. Ipswich caused 24 turnovers which resulted in 12 avoidable points to Ipswich. The Roar will return to the First National Cleveland Den at the Paul Bancroft Centre at Cleveland District State High School this Saturday May 21 against cross town rivals Southern Districts Spartans. The Simple Promo Co RedCity Roar Women tip off at 5.30pm and The Plasmaide RedCity Roar Men tip off at 7.30pm. Tickets available online at redcityroar.com.au.

