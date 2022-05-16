news, local-news,

REDLAND-VICTORIA Point Sharks sit in second position on the QAFL ladder after overcoming Palm Beach Currumbin in a low-scoring game on Saturday. Matthew Warren bagged two goals as the Sharks won 48-36 in soggy conditions to go within four points of top-placed Broadbeach. Coach Phil Carse said Caleb Franks and Brock Aston were impressive in midfield, but fullback Adrian Williams stole the show with a best on ground performance. "It was great to get another win against a side who has been travelling pretty well this year," he said. "They were probably the boggiest conditions I have seen the boys play in during my time in Queensland, which is over a decade. "Our fullback Adrian Williams probably had his best game for the season and took a lot of intercept marks back there. We thought he was probably best on ground." Carse said he was pleased with how his side was traicking across the opening seven rounds of the season, but believed there was still room for improvement. "I still think we haven't quite got to the point yet where all of our cylinders are firing at once," he said. "I think once we really hit top gear, it is going to be exciting to see." The Sharks have won five of their first six games, with their only loss coming against Broadbeach in April. Former Brisbane Lions player Matt Hammelmann has carried his 2021 form into this season, kicking 31 goals. That included a nine-goal haul against Sherwood, eight against Morningside and seven against Mount Gravatt. Carse said the side had shown improvement in every game. "We obviously had that one week against Broadbeach where we thought we probably under-performed, but each game we are bringing different layers to our game that we can keep building on," he said. "The majority of the season has been really positive, so we just want to keep the boys confident and keep the momentum behind them now." The Sharks take on Aspley in a top of the table clash at Totally Workwear Park, Victoria Point on Saturday. Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/d6aba5ef-4a7b-48dc-8424-2d5399e13693.jpg/r0_125_1170_786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg