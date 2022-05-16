news, local-news, naplan, testing, education, schools

Australia's annual NAPLAN assessment took place last week with approximately 1.2 million students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 sitting the latest round of tests. This year marks the final transition to NAPLAN online with all schools and students sitting the tests online. Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said the online transition will provide students with a more engaging testing model. "The tailored testing means students are given questions that are better suited to their abilities, so they can show what they know and can do," Mr de Carvalho said. "NAPLAN online also has a variety of accessibility adjustments, so that students with diverse capabilities, learning needs and functional abilities can participate, " he said. "This year's test is particularly important to add to a national data set and continue getting insight into the pandemic's impact after two years of disruptions to schooling." This year also marks the last time testing will occur in May, with education ministers announcing that NAPLAN will move to March as of 2023. "Results will be available to education authorities earlier in the year to inform school and system teaching and learning programs," said Mr de Carvalho. Authorities use the NAPLAN tests to assess basic literacy and numeracy skills and measure outcomes.

Students across Australia to sit NAPLAN tests this week marking full transition to online testing Jeremy Cook