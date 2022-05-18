The loose rules for making and keeping friends include brushing your hair, looking clean and tidy, and showering regularly so you don't smell. This also holds true for your pet. But what if your fur baby doesn't like going to get buffed up, shakes from muzzle to tail, and generally wants to bite? For the past 12 years dog groomer Merran said she has seen it all regarding clients. "If you have anything you're unsure of with your animal, always check in with your vet or your groomer," she said, adding the best thing pet owners can do is get their best mate used to being handled. "Relax and your pet will too. Take heart that there is a plan you can put in place so you all enjoy the grooming experience." To ensure your pet's happiness and safety, here are three tips for reducing fear of the grooming visit. Of course you can't play 'eye spy' or dispense barley sugar, but you can make the car ride a less anxious trip by taking them out with you regularly. Some dogs may even suffer from car sickness, so it's helpful to have a chat to your vet about this. "A thorough groomer handles the pets sensitive areas, including the tail, rear and groin, muzzle, eyes, ears, and paws gently. You can train your dog to remain relaxed with different types of touching, even in their sensitive spots. "At home you can get him used to being handled before you take him to the groomer and reward your dog with a treat during or immediately after giving the cue. "If your dog is sensitive in areas like the ear or paws, start by touching them on an area where it's less sensitive, like the shoulder and gradually move toward the paw with a gentle touch. Only keep on with the touch handling while your dog is calm, and relaxed," Merran adds. "If possible, come in to practise the handling you've trained for. Use the visit to get your dog used to the sights and sounds, including the noise of clippers or dryers, and to practise being lifted on and off the grooming table. Be sure to follow up with lots of treats, so that your dog learns to associate the groomer's place with good things. Even small changes like adjusting the temperature of the bathwater can help reduce your dog's stress levels tremendously," Merran adds. The top dog breeds that need grooming the most are poodles, bichon frise and afghans. What about the old English sheepdog and husky? Yes, those breeds too need constant care.

Pet grooming is a matter of trust

AT EASE: One of the ways for you to make a grooming session easier for your pet is to get them used to the sounds, smells and experience. Photo: Shutterstock The loose rules for making and keeping friends include brushing your hair, looking clean and tidy, and showering regularly so you don't smell. This also holds true for your pet. But what if your fur baby doesn't like going to get buffed up, shakes from muzzle to tail, and generally wants to bite? For the past 12 years dog groomer Merran said she has seen it all regarding clients. "If you have anything you're unsure of with your animal, always check in with your vet or your groomer," she said, adding the best thing pet owners can do is get their best mate used to being handled. "Relax and your pet will too. Take heart that there is a plan you can put in place so you all enjoy the grooming experience." To ensure your pet's happiness and safety, here are three tips for reducing fear of the grooming visit. TRUST: A grooming session covers eyes, ears, paws, tail, rear and groin, and it can be a touching matter of supreme trust for your pet. Photo: Shutterstock Make the car ride fun Of course you can't play 'eye spy' or dispense barley sugar, but you can make the car ride a less anxious trip by taking them out with you regularly. Some dogs may even suffer from car sickness, so it's helpful to have a chat to your vet about this. Regular handling "A thorough groomer handles the pets sensitive areas, including the tail, rear and groin, muzzle, eyes, ears, and paws gently. You can train your dog to remain relaxed with different types of touching, even in their sensitive spots. "At home you can get him used to being handled before you take him to the groomer and reward your dog with a treat during or immediately after giving the cue. "If your dog is sensitive in areas like the ear or paws, start by touching them on an area where it's less sensitive, like the shoulder and gradually move toward the paw with a gentle touch. Only keep on with the touch handling while your dog is calm, and relaxed," Merran adds. Happy place to visit "If possible, come in to practise the handling you've trained for. Use the visit to get your dog used to the sights and sounds, including the noise of clippers or dryers, and to practise being lifted on and off the grooming table. Be sure to follow up with lots of treats, so that your dog learns to associate the groomer's place with good things. Even small changes like adjusting the temperature of the bathwater can help reduce your dog's stress levels tremendously," Merran adds. Did you know? The top dog breeds that need grooming the most are poodles, bichon frise and afghans. What about the old English sheepdog and husky? Yes, those breeds too need constant care.