news, local-news, volleyball, sport, set, spike, serve, player, standout, block

Redland Volleyball Association's top women's side has pulled off a three game winning streak after a five set feat, clawing back victory with solid serving from Giselle Pietrobon and court play from Ciana Strickland. The division one girls won 3-2 over the South Brisbane Wolves to keep their winning streak alive. After going down in the third set 12-25, serves from Pietrobon and dynamic back court coverage from Strickland got the team back on track to take the game. In keeping with the flavour of five set matches, the division two team played a very close five set match against Spikers, narrowly going down in the fifth set 14-16. Division three women had a very close 0-3 loss against Dragons. Redlands only just blew out in the third set 26-28. The division one men came back firing after last week's COVID interruptions with a nail biting five set win over South Brisbane Wolves. Ky Chard served seven points in a row to keep Redlands in the fifth set and claim victory over the rival side. Division two men were prepped ready to take the court Sunday before the continuing rain conditions in Brisbane meant the venue was no longer safe to play with lots of water on the court, but they will make up the round in weeks to come. The u17 girls red took a little while to find their feet on Friday night, scraping through with a 1-1 draw, but taking the win on points count back. The u15 boys continued their winning streak, with a tidy 2-1 win over Dragons. The u15 girls also won their game against Dragons with the same scoreline and good performances from Abby Sullivan and Courtney Kerr. The u17 Boys and the u17 Girls Black both had a third set decider in their matches, butmissed out on the win 1-2. U17 girls black player Maya Crooks was a standout with some fantastic sets. All teams look forward to round 2 of JPVL and 3 of JPVL this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/4fa24994-866a-4ee8-9d37-4c8fd361d762.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg