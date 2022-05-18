news, local-news,

A MAN has been hospitalised and another injured after two alleged assaults in a single night on North Stradbroke Island. Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Victoria Point man and 32-year-old Dunwich man suffered facial injuries during the incidents. The alleged assaults involved groups of men and took place within a little more than an hour of each other on Saturday, May 7. The 23-year-old suffered serious facial and head injuries and had to be transferred off the island for treatment at Redland Hospital. Police and paramedics attended the scene of the alleged assault on Finnegan Street at 12.45am. Later that morning, at 1.55am, police were called to another incident involving a number of men at Bingle Road. A 32-year-old man suffered facial injuries but did not require further medical treatment in hospital. Two Dunwich men have been slapped with $431 public nuisance fines for their behaviour on the night. Police are calling for any witnesses or people who may have mobile phone footage of the incidents, or the events leading up to them, to come forward. Sergeant Darren Scanlan slammed the behaviour as "deplorable" and said it had put a great strain on the island's emergency services. "We had drunken cowards in groups roaming the streets looking to fight others over the slightest issue," he said. "Many of those involved were Dunwich locals who have been getting away with assaulting people for many years. "Nothing will change unless the community are prepared to call out this behaviour as something they will no longer tolerate and provide witness statements to police to assist in the prosecution of these offenders. Sergeant Scanlan praised police officers and paramedics for their response. "QAS and QPS were first responders to this incident and were greatly outnumbered. They showed great restraint that night," he said. "While some people assisted them in helping with the injured parties and trying to disperse people, others wanted to interfere and question the assistance being provided to the injured persons." Read more local news here

